Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 119,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BEP opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/brookfield-renewable-partners-lp-bep-stake-lessened-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.