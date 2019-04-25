Brokers Offer Predictions for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of NOG opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $152.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.29 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,862,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 11,013,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after buying an additional 4,961,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 3,064,550 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,093,439 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 734,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $1,866,511.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,189,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,719.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

