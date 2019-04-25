Brokerages Set RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) PT at $633.36

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.36 ($8.28).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 606 ($7.92) to GBX 614 ($8.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 664 ($8.68) to GBX 641 ($8.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

RSA stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.16) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported GBX 34.10 ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX (3.30) (($0.04)). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.99961953223 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

