Brokerages Set Qiwi PLC (QIWI) PT at $18.33

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

QIWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. 1,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,265. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $853.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The credit services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $16.29. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Qiwi had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

