Brokerages Set Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Target Price at $40.33

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

In related news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $78,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $74,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.26. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.