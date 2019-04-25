Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) PT at $25.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOVA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,526. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

