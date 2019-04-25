Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) PT at $294.75

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$301.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$315.00 to C$326.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$295.00 to C$332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$334.00 to C$337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$270.28, for a total transaction of C$967,073.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,812.76.

TSE:CP traded down C$3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$299.90. 115,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$227.53 and a twelve month high of C$306.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.22 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3404007896251 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

