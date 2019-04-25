Brokerages Set Brown-Forman Co. (BF.B) Price Target at $54.20

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BF.B. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

BF.B stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.39. 23,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Brown-Forman has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.71 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 55.41%. Brown-Forman’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

