Brokerages Expect One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). One Stop Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 38,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,741. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in One Stop Systems by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

