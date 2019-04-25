Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the highest is $2.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reported earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full-year earnings of $9.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $10.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.19 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.0616 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,524.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

