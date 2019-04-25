Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.59. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 57.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $52,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,671,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,411,848.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 749,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Nordstrom by 46.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.53. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.