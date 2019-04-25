Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report $3.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $16.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $22.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,547.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,135,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after buying an additional 67,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,448,000 after purchasing an additional 152,230 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3,324.6% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 277,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 269,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,902. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

