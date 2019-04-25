Brokerages Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.87 Million

Brokerages expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to announce $338.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.90 million and the lowest is $331.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $338.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $356.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.43 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $167,945.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,336,401.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.90. 311,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.83. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $24.70.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

