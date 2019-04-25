Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,501,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,150. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,489,000 after purchasing an additional 999,193 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,727,000 after purchasing an additional 264,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,547,000 after purchasing an additional 954,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,456,000 after purchasing an additional 180,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/bristol-myers-squibb-bmy-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.