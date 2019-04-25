Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $567,000 Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 272,250.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 354.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 54.6% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJC shares. TheStreet raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

PJC opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.80.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $226.78 million for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

