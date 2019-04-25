BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 615 ($8.04) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BP from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 651.47 ($8.51).

LON:BP opened at GBX 568 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. BP has a one year low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £309.72 ($404.70).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

