Boston Beer (SAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past six months. Moreover, the company continues to witness higher packaging and transportation costs, which are denting its gross margin. Also, higher freight costs to distributors are an added concern. Further, it expects higher spending due to brand innovations and marketing strategies, which might hurt profitability. Meanwhile, persistent softness in its Samuel Adams brand remains a major headwind. Soft volumes for the brand are hurting the company’s overall volumes, depletions growth and the top line. However, the company has a robust surprise history that continued in fourth-quarter 2018. With this, it has delivered earnings beat in seven of the trailing nine quarters, with positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters. Its focus on the three-point growth plan, including cost savings, long-term innovation and the revival of Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, is encouraging.”

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $283.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $311.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $275.79 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.91.

Shares of SAM opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $215.05 and a twelve month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.19 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 1,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank H. Smalla sold 519 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.31, for a total transaction of $157,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,959 shares of company stock worth $8,115,964 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 972,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 905,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

