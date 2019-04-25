Boston Beer (SAM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.68. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.00-9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup set a $311.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $275.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $272.91.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.43. The stock had a trading volume of 260,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,835. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $215.05 and a twelve month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $225.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.20, for a total value of $2,297,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $1,557,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,959 shares of company stock worth $8,115,964 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

