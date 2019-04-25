Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 140 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 499,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 516,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after buying an additional 129,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.99.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

