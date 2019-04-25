BlackRock Inc. Buys 71,266 Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (SBPH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,266 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 464.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. On average, analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

