BlackRock Inc. Acquires 18,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,787,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 47,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS opened at $106.29 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $122.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0439 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/blackrock-inc-acquires-18571-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-small-cap-etf-vss.html.

Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.