Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Lowers Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 44.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $11,322,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,060,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 633,617 shares of company stock valued at $29,228,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $45.59. 2,382,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

