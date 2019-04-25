BidaskClub Downgrades Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) to Sell

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Golar LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $899.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.58). Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 215,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners LP engages in the logistics solutions. Its activities include owning, trading, and operation of floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) and liquefied natural gas ( LNG) marine transportation. The company was founded on September 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

