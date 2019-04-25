BiblePay (BBP) Achieves Market Cap of $322,604.00

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $322,604.00 and $678.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiblePay has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

BiblePay Profile

BiblePay (CRYPTO:BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,479,200,823 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

