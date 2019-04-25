Bezant Resources (BZT) Trading Down 8.3%

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 9,022,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $849,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.12.

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

