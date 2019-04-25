Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

MDY opened at $360.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $284.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.8844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

