Belden (BDC) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $54.82. 867,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 471,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Longbow Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Get Belden alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,893,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/belden-bdc-shares-down-6-5.html.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.