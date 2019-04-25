Belden (BDC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Longbow Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.27 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Belden to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 867,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Belden has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Belden by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Belden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

