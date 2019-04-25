BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

BCBP has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Lesler bought 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,307.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,396 over the last 90 days. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.

