BB&T Corp Sells 36,214 Shares of American Express (AXP)

BB&T Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 36,214 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $114.02 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.99.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

