BB&T Corp Has $5.46 Million Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,358,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,072,000 after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 56.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,010,051.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,418.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

