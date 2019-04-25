BB&T Co. (BBT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for BB&T in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BB&T’s FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BBT. Stephens downgraded shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. FIG Partners raised shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.49.

NYSE BBT opened at $49.84 on Thursday. BB&T has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,877,586,000 after buying an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,321,062,000 after buying an additional 4,086,502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,568,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,112,000 after buying an additional 162,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,129,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,138,000 after buying an additional 181,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,220,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,655,000 after buying an additional 590,366 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, with a total value of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

