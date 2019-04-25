Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,036,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,037,000 after purchasing an additional 999,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,589,000 after purchasing an additional 451,572 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,500,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352,489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,146,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Barclays cut shares of Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

