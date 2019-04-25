Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in American Express (AXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $114.02 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.99.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

