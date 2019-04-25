Barrington Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.13 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $169.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $189.46.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,687,933. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

