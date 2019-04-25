Barnes Group Inc. (B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post $372.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.00 million and the highest is $379.20 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $366.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.37 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

In related news, Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.83 per share, with a total value of $58,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 189,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 281.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 364,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 43,390 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.