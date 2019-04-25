Barclays Boosts Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Price Target to $171.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.13.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,015. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.15.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 38.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Colin Moore sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $3,211,636.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,577.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9,885.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,379,445 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

