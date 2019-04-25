Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Position in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Strategic Education by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Strategic Education by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA opened at $142.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The health services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $773,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $279,798.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,229.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,357,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/bank-of-america-corp-de-boosts-position-in-strategic-education-inc-stra.html.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.