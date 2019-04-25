Bangor Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,375,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,908,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,378 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after purchasing an additional 509,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,579,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,824,544,000 after purchasing an additional 326,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $139,363.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $43,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $155,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,293,848 shares of company stock worth $49,468,366. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

