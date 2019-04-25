Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Position Lifted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 91.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 17.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.57 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

