AxoGen (AXGN) versus 21st North (ULGX) Head-To-Head Comparison

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21st North has a beta of 4.94, meaning that its stock price is 394% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AxoGen and 21st North, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 0 4 0 3.00 21st North 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.91%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than 21st North.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and 21st North’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $83.94 million 9.85 -$22.40 million ($0.54) -39.33 21st North N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

21st North has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and 21st North’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -26.68% -15.77% -13.75% 21st North N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of 21st North shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

21st North beats AxoGen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About 21st North

Urologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort. It also provides Prostiva RF Therapy System that delivers radio frequency energy directly into the prostate to destroy prostate tissue, reduce constriction of the urethra, and relieve BPH symptoms. It serves patients and clinicians. Urologix, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

