AVEVA Group’s (AVV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 3,365 ($43.97) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVV. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,150 ($41.16) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.55) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,156.43 ($41.24).

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,418 ($44.66) on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,070 ($27.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,408 ($44.53). The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

