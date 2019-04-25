Automatic Data Processing (ADP) VP Donald Weinstein Sells 1,706 Shares

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $281,507.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Weinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

On Wednesday, February 13th, Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $256,565.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $163.50 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) VP Donald Weinstein Sells 1,706 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/25/automatic-data-processing-adp-vp-donald-weinstein-sells-1706-shares.html.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.