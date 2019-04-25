Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Aurora has a total market cap of $102.39 million and $3.28 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.56 or 0.10283796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00042620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001848 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00019710 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.