Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.22. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

