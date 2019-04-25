Atlantic Power (ATP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Atlantic Power to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$93.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE ATP opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $336.74 million and a PE ratio of 10.51. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atlantic Power from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

