Assured Guaranty (AGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.13

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.13 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 14509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 52.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,873 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $169,521.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,837.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 119,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 948,197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 388,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 388,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

