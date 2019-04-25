Asante Solutions (PUMP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,073. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $425.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Asante Solutions’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $539,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 67,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

