Just opposite the entry to a neon-lit night market, one of Hong Kong’s few carvers of all mahjong tiles engraves a part of acrylic with the two Chinese characters to the number 8,000.

With a knife in his right hand, the tile turns using the flip to cut it. From time to time, the shavings are gently blown away by him.

Get alerts:

His is a craft of mass-produced tiles famous in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The artisan believes there are only four or even three carvers abandoned in Hong Kong. Cheung is hoping to revive interest from the tradition by holding workshops to show the way the tiles have been created.

“For hand-carved mahjong tileswhen you look closely, you can view each of them is different,” he explained within his shop, a 100-square-foot (9-square-meter) distance about the ground-floor of the old-style shop-house. “It’s because I split them one after the next, finish them one by one instead of employing a mould. From time to time, the power I use may differ if I just have had a meal or conversation while carving.”

Played at Lunar New Year as well as other gatherings, mahjong has turned into a sign of friendship and family bonds. Chinese restaurants supply pubs and mahjong places to customers who host wedding or birthday banquets. Hong Kong was sprinkled with parlors, in which folks could play against strangers for money, but few are abandoned .

Each set has 144 tiles with designs which include Chinese characters, dots, flowers and bamboo sticks. A table sits on and then shuffle the tiles . Before the game begins each arranges a pair of tiles , like a hand of cards. Then they take turns drawing and discarding the tiles a winning mix.

It requires Cheung every week to create one set, because he usually carves only during the night, when he isn’t serving clients and running errands. After carving the tileshe cleans and paints them in 3 different colours: green, blue and red. The final step would be to rub and wipe away the paint that is dried.

A set of the tiles sells for $400, almost tenfold the purchase cost of factory-made tiles.

He started a recent workshop by demonstrating the way he engraves the tilesso that the participants could learn skills such as the posture to sit down and hold a carving knife. He went around the room instructing them one-on-one.

“Once you tried, you know, hacking on your way with these, then you’re able to observe the intense skill it requires just to make a couple strokes and to find something beautiful from it,” said a student, Adrian O’Sullivan, a 28-year-old elementary school teacher.

Cheung doesn’t expect them to become master carvers. In the conclusion of the course, ” he retouches so they have a handsome you the tiles created by the pupils.

“There was over 10 mahjong stores along this road,” he explained. “Before when it was a booming business, it wasn’t a issue even when there were lots of us. Now there are just one or two shops in this region and business is poor. It is since the younger generations do not play mahjong that frequently anymore. Even if they play with it, they play on their mobiles alone.”