Arrow Financial (AROW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $28.01 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.56. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dmd Reisman sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $25,054.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

